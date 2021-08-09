 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $399,900

Great two story home in Davidson at end of cul de sac in great community of Waterford. Great office space on main floor upon entry. Dining room and living room are spacious with great access to eat in kitchen. Enjoy cooking in this beautiful kitchen with gas range and granite countertops. Upstairs, find all bedrooms and loft area. Enjoy weekend BBQs in private wooded backyard. Take a tour today!

