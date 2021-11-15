4 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $450,000

Can't decide between a corner lot or a cul-de-sac? How about both?! This beautiful home sits on one of the largest lots in the neighborhood AND it's next to private (neighborhood owned), wooded land. Walk in to find a large, bright foyer, sitting and dining room, and hardwoods on the main. The gourmet kitchen boasts stainless appliances, a gas range, granite counters, and a generous pantry. Enjoy a stunning custom built-in entertainment center in the great room and there is a bonus room that could serve as an office, playroom, or flex space. Upstairs you'll find a huge loft, spacious bedrooms, large laundry room, and a Primary Suite with dual vanities, a soaking tub, and a tile shower. Outside is an entertainer's dream: extended patio, privacy wall, full fenced yard, and playground... all that's missing is you! Showings begin on Friday, November 12th.