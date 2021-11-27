No waiting to be built. . Located minutes from Davidson College and downtown Davidson. Near multiple Greenway access points for exercise or easy strolls and just minutes walk to Hough High School!! A fenced-in yard, 2 story home with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. This home has beautiful floors and welcomes you upon entry. Its open floor plan covers an excellent family area accentuated with large windows to illuminate the whole place and a cozy fireplace perfect for entertaining guests. This home has so many outstanding features including a chef's island kitchen w/ beautiful counters, tile backsplash, and a fireplace for those cold nights!
4 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $495,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
My wish for every board of education is simple; I wish for board members to put students before themselves and stop using the Board of Educati…
- Updated
Charges were brought against two teenagers involved in the fatal shooting that occurred occured two weeks ago near G. W. Carver Elementary School.
- Updated
CONCORD — When Charlotte Motor Speedway opened the gate for the 12th edition of Speedway Christmas presented by Continental Tire and Tire Pros…
Welcome to Heritage Ridge community of new homes in Concord, NC conveniently nestled between I-85, 485 and I-77. D.R. Horton has thoughtfully …
- Updated
N.C. Department of Transportation contract crews have opened a new flyover bridge aimed to provide better access to Concord Mills Mall in time…
We’re all over the place today. I guess I ate too much pastrami for Thanksgiving.
- Updated
"Personally, the things that get me excited are being able to see that influence. Test scores are great, but they are not what we are here for. I am not going to see a kid in 20 years and say, 'Remember when you had a really good grade on that state test?' It is not going to happen," said Principal of the year Dr. Adam Auerbach.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL: Vikings establish early dominance and maintain it in victory at A.L. Brown
KANNAPOLIS – As one would think, the Central Cabarrus and A.L. Brown boys basketball teams had the standard amount of time for pregame warmups…
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Jay M. Robinson shakes off opening-night nervous by dominating Concord
CONCORD – With a good crowd in their home gym, the Jay M. Robinson girls basketball team had a strange way of showing its nervousness the firs…
- Updated
HARRELLS – The turnaround is complete.