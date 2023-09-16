New End-Unit Townhome in the desirable community of Summers Walk, Town of Davidson. This new construction 4 bedroom & 3.5 bath townhome includes guest suite w/full bath on ground floor, oversized 2-car attached garage, 2nd floor large covered balcony, beautifully upgraded kitchen, & great storage space. The Summers Walk community offers an abundance of amenities including a large swimming pool, kids pool w/water feature, clubhouse, playground, & greenspace. Walking trails throughout community connect to West Branch Nature Trail & the 90-acre West Branch Nature Preserve bordering the north side of the community. This nature trail gives the Summers Walk community direct access to the town's many greenways, nature trails, bike lanes, parks, Davidson College, & Downtown Davidson! Perfect way to enjoy the outdoors & all the amenities of The Town of Davidson. - Up to 4% incentive for closing cost, prepaids, and rate buydown with use of preferred lender. Contract must be written by 09/30/23.