Immaculate 4 bed, 3 bathroom home in highly desirable Davidson East community. This CalAtlantic custom built home has 9 foot ceilings throughout, an upgraded kitchen w/ high end KitchenAid appliances, refrigerator included, hand scraped hardwood floors, a downstairs bedroom (currently being used as a gym)w/ a full bathroom & main floor flex room w/ coffered ceilings that can be used for an office, dining room or kids play space. Upstairs you will find a loft space, large laundry room, 2 secondary bedrooms & a full bathroom. As you enter the owners suite you will find tons of natural light & a beautiful oversized bathroom w/ a huge walk in shower, upgraded herringbone tile, custom cabinetry & large walk in closet. Outside there is a screened porch that exits to the fenced backyard & a front porch perfect for relaxing & sipping sweet tea! The Davidson East Community has a pool, clubhouse, playground & will eventually connect to the Greenways of Davidson. Tons of closets & storage!
4 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $500,000
