4 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $545,000

Adorable Charleston style home in highly desirable Davidson East! 4 Bed, 3 full bath, dining room, eat-in kitchen, and a fabulous open layout! Gourmet kitchen complete w/ double wall oven, gas cooktop, white cabinets & quartz countertops, plus oversized kitchen island overlooking great room w/ gas fireplace. Hardwoods downstairs & added to the stairs & hall on the 2nd level as well as updated neutral paint throughout. Downstairs has a guest bedroom & full bathroom, great for visitors or a private office space. Upstairs you’ll find a beautiful primary suite w/ sitting area currently being used as an office, light-filled bath w/ double vanities, walk in closet & 2 additional bedrooms w/ a large laundry room. The covered front porch is perfect for rocking chairs & the backyard is fully fenced! This amazing neighborhood offers a community pool, clubhouse, playground & will eventually connect to the many Greenways of Davidson. Professional Pictures & measurements will be posted tom. 3/31.