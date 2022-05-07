Rare opportunity to snag a gorgeous home in prestigious Davidson in Davidson East! This home is better than new ( built in 2020 but with upgrades galore!) and lives large with an amazing floor plan, a level backyard and tons of cheerful sunlight. Upon entry, there is a study/ flex space across from an ample dining room. The home opens to a gorgeous kitchen with stainless appliances a HUGE island, quartz and a spacious living area. The breakfast room is a great size and is flanked by a large functional laundry/ mud room and an awesome covered/screened porch. Upstairs is a delight with a the master bedroom tucked away and offering an additional multi-functional sitting area/office! The spa-like master bathroom is luxurious and offers split vanities and a large soaking tub. The additional secondary bedrooms have lots of room/ jack and Jill bath and there is an additional guest bedroom/bath. Don't miss this home or its amazing location and neighborhood amenities!
4 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $575,000
District: Cabarrus County
My name is Tahira. I am a Muslim girl from Afghanistan. On Aug. 22, 2021, my family fled Afghanistan because of war. We have lived in the Unit…
