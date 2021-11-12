4 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $575,000

Welcome Home to this Beautiful Georgian style Townhome with Double Front Porches. The Primary Bedroom on the main level has two separate Walk-in Closets and an updated Primary Bath with a Soaking Tub, two separate Vanities, Tiled Shower, and Water Closet. Upstairs includes two Bedrooms with a Full Bath. One Bedroom has been converted to an office with Built-ins. Owners have created a heated/cooled bonus room in Walk-in attic space with separate door to HVAC and storage space. Kitchen equipped with Granite Countertops and Backsplash, Microwave/Wall Oven, Gas Cooktop, Kitchen Cabinetry with solid dovetail drawers and with a very recent facelift. Kitchen Refrigerator is negotiable. LED Ceiling Lights with Dimmers. Garage Cabinets convey. Hose Bib in Garage and outside. This Townhome has a 1BR/1BA Casita Apartment with Kitchen above the Garage with a private entrance. Enjoy the outdoors on your private Courtyard.