4 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $589,000

Fabulous turnkey home situated on an oversized corner lot in the highly coveted subdivision of Davidson East. This home shows like a model w/many upgrades, a fantastic open floor plan, beautiful hardwoods, wainscoting & crown molding. Guest bathroom on main floor was updated with new vanity, shiplap and new faucet. Chef's gourmet kitchen boasts an oversized island with quartz counter top, double oven & lots of prep space. Washer/Dryer conveys! Walk in pantry has custom shelving for addt'l storage. Enjoy morning coffee in your screened in porch. Detached 2 car garage also provides great storage. Main bedroom is oversized with a seating area & fireplace! Ensuite has two separate vanities/large walk in closet. Three additional generously rooms & 2 full size bathrooms provide ample space for a growing family. This is a rare corner lot with lots of privacy, no home behind nor in front of it and a large side yard. This amazing neighborhood offers a community pool, clubhouse & playground.