4 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $595,000

$30k Price Change! Live in Davidson's premier golf course community! This jewel with a rocking chair front porch is nestled in River Run Golf & Country Club and is walking distance to pool, gourmet cafe and tennis courts. Kitchen and great room have spacious open floor plan made for entertaining. Kitchen has granite countertops w/ss appliances; double oven, warming drawer and walk-in pantry. Breakfast room has large bay window that overlooks deck and fenced yard. Downstairs room (11'x18') is great for a oversized drop zone, office or exercise room. Master suite has lots of architectural details including tray ceiling and bay windows overlooking the beautifully landscaped yard. Master bath has new seamless glass shower, double vanities and radiant heated floor. Neutral paint and carpet thru out home so it is move in ready. Two new AC units (2018) and new hot water heater (2020). Minutes to historic Davidson with plenty of shopping and restaurants. Sellers will provide home warranty.