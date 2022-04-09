 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $597,500

4 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $597,500

Stunning 4 bed / 2.5 bath, smart and energy efficient home located in the desirable Westbranch subdivision. Community includes pool, greenway and playgrounds. Enjoy the short stroll to historic downtown Davidson, proximity to Lake Norman and Uptown Charlotte! Features of the home include Primary bedroom on the main level with a large walk-in shower, garden tub and dual vanities. Additional main level features a large gourmet kitchen with dual ovens and a large kitchen island - great for entertaining and for everyday family use. The upstairs area has two bedrooms, bath, and loft area. The bonus/fourth bedroom is at the rear of the house with its own private stairway. Additional privacy is provided, as this home backs up to the woods. $20K in upgrades add to the outdoor living space of this home including paver patio with sitting wall, gas fireplace, screened rear patio, and widened driveway.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Have you gotten a wrong-number text with a woman’s selfie? Don’t respond, experts say

If you receive an unsolicited text message along with a photo of an unknown young woman, don’t answer it, experts warn. In the latest text messaging scam, people throughout the United States have been receiving a text — likely from a number with the same area code as their own — from a rather friendly woman. “it’s been a little bit since u called, do u want me yet?” one text reads. Others have ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts