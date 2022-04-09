4 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $597,500

Stunning 4 bed / 2.5 bath, smart and energy efficient home located in the desirable Westbranch subdivision. Community includes pool, greenway and playgrounds. Enjoy the short stroll to historic downtown Davidson, proximity to Lake Norman and Uptown Charlotte! Features of the home include Primary bedroom on the main level with a large walk-in shower, garden tub and dual vanities. Additional main level features a large gourmet kitchen with dual ovens and a large kitchen island - great for entertaining and for everyday family use. The upstairs area has two bedrooms, bath, and loft area. The bonus/fourth bedroom is at the rear of the house with its own private stairway. Additional privacy is provided, as this home backs up to the woods. $20K in upgrades add to the outdoor living space of this home including paver patio with sitting wall, gas fireplace, screened rear patio, and widened driveway.