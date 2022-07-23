4 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $599,900

Stunning home in desirable amenity rich Westbranch community! Fabulous open floor plan with hardwoods throughout the main level, spacious kitchen featuring quartz countertops, tiled backsplash, large breakfast bar, kitchen island and butler's pantry leading into the formal dining room. Great room boasts an abundance of natural light, built ins and gas fireplace. Upstairs you'll find the primary suite with ample sized walk-in closet and spa style bathroom, two guest rooms with a Jack and Jill bath and laundry room. An additional staircase leads to the 4th private bedroom/bonus room with ensuite full bath. Plenty of room to relax and unwind on the covered front or back patio. Conveniently located close to downtown Davidson, plenty of shopping, restaurants and more!