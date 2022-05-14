4 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $613,100

Welcome to this beautifully designed Ridgewood former model home! Featuring 4BD/3BA, 2-Story Great Room & Open Floor plan. First floor has guest suite and full bath, gourmet kitchen with farm sink, quartz countertops, marble backsplash, double wall ovens, refrigerator, gas cooktop and dishwasher. Huge walk-in pantry & kitchen cabinets have upper stackers and soft close drawers throughout the home. Craftsman features include wainscoting in foyer entry, 5 panel raised interior doors, craftsman trim throughout the home & cove crown molding on first floor and tray ceiling. The upper floor has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, Laundry (including washer/dryer and utility sink) and spacious Loft. Including wall coverings, window coverings, rugs & wall art/photos and custom trim features throughout that stay with the home. Home has interior surround sound speakers and outdoor speakers, keypad entry, wifi thermostats, smart light switches. Exterior irrigation front and rear yard.