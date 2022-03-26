 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $625,000

4 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $625,000

Beautiful 1.5 story home with covered front porch and covered back patio with a large extended patio and built-in natural gas firepit for entertaining. Gourmet Kitchen has wood flooring, a large island, breakfast bar, granite countertops, subway tile surrounds, stainless steel appliances with two ovens. Open floor plan. Great room has wood flooring, gas fireplace with stone and coffered ceiling. Formal Livingroom or office has wood flooring. Master bath has tile flooring, oversized tile shower and double sinks. Master Bedroom has two walk-in closets, carpeting, tray ceiling and door to the back patio.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Have you gotten a wrong-number text with a woman’s selfie? Don’t respond, experts say

If you receive an unsolicited text message along with a photo of an unknown young woman, don’t answer it, experts warn. In the latest text messaging scam, people throughout the United States have been receiving a text — likely from a number with the same area code as their own — from a rather friendly woman. “it’s been a little bit since u called, do u want me yet?” one text reads. Others have ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts