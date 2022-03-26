Beautiful 1.5 story home with covered front porch and covered back patio with a large extended patio and built-in natural gas firepit for entertaining. Gourmet Kitchen has wood flooring, a large island, breakfast bar, granite countertops, subway tile surrounds, stainless steel appliances with two ovens. Open floor plan. Great room has wood flooring, gas fireplace with stone and coffered ceiling. Formal Livingroom or office has wood flooring. Master bath has tile flooring, oversized tile shower and double sinks. Master Bedroom has two walk-in closets, carpeting, tray ceiling and door to the back patio.
4 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $625,000
CONCORD – At only 45 years old, Marty Paxton walked away from his dream job Monday afternoon and into the rest of his life.
If you receive an unsolicited text message along with a photo of an unknown young woman, don’t answer it, experts warn. In the latest text messaging scam, people throughout the United States have been receiving a text — likely from a number with the same area code as their own — from a rather friendly woman. “it’s been a little bit since u called, do u want me yet?” one text reads. Others have ...
The trail is about 2.7 miles of natural surface.
A dog abandoned at a North Carolina animal shelter after his owners thought he was gay was adopted by an openly gay couple.
Spring is here and Daylight Savings Time has kicked in so we should have more time to get out in the parks and greenways. I thought it might b…
She started as a paramedic.
Cabarrus County Schools announced the following teachers have been selected as finalists for CCS Teacher of the Year for 2022-2023:
CONCORD – A.L. Brown’s Daunte Marshall and West Cabarrus’ Jaynissa Cauthen each won multiple events Monday during a track and field meet held …
Cabarrus County School Superintendent John Kopicki last week announced the following personnel appointments, which were approved by the Cabarr…
President signs bill tightening restrictions on synthetic nicotine products