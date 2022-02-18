4 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $649,000

Rare chance to live in River Run Country Club at this price point! Home located in walking distance to pool, tennis courts and greenway trail. Fantastic move in ready, full brick home! Fabulous floor plan with guest suite on the main floor. Large primary ensuite, spacious bonus room on the second floor. Remodeled bathrooms and updated kitchen. Hardwood floor added to great room (2019), all wood floors refinished. Plantation shutters throughout. Fresh paint! Roof replaced by previous owners. Downstairs HVAC and upstairs furnace replaced in 2020. UV PhotoMax whole house air purifier (2020), uses power of light to reduce/eliminate airborne odors, bacteria, viruses and mold! Aquasana whole house water filtration system (2021). ADT security system, Smart thermostats, Lockley keyless/biometric front door lock, Ring video doorbell, pre-wired for ATT Fiberoptic network. Enjoy gathering with your friends/family on the new patio and new Fiberon deck, while you enjoy the beautiful landscaping!