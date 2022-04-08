4 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $675,000

Absolutely stunning, ranch-style home located in the beautiful, much sought after, River Run Community. Enjoy the backyard panoramic view of the entire par 5 of River Run Country Club's championship 2nd hole, from tee to green. The view is spectacular from the many large windows, or the spacious patio/deck. Great location close to the neighborhood entrance. There is open green space directly across from the front of the home. This home has been completely updated, including the kitchen, bathrooms, wood flooring, carpeting, paint and much more. The beautiful master suite and bath are located at one end of the home and also has access to the backyard patio/deck. There are 2 other bedrooms at the same end as the master suite, with connecting full baths between them. There is a full guest bedroom/suite located at the opposite end of the home which provides privacy. This guest bedroom/suite is also connected to a full bath.