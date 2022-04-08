Absolutely stunning, ranch-style home located in the beautiful, much sought after, River Run Community. Enjoy the backyard panoramic view of the entire par 5 of River Run Country Club's championship 2nd hole, from tee to green. The view is spectacular from the many large windows, or the spacious patio/deck. Great location close to the neighborhood entrance. There is open green space directly across from the front of the home. This home has been completely updated, including the kitchen, bathrooms, wood flooring, carpeting, paint and much more. The beautiful master suite and bath are located at one end of the home and also has access to the backyard patio/deck. There are 2 other bedrooms at the same end as the master suite, with connecting full baths between them. There is a full guest bedroom/suite located at the opposite end of the home which provides privacy. This guest bedroom/suite is also connected to a full bath.
4 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $675,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: While reaching Final Four, Cabarrus native Black showing he’s one of nation’s best
CONCORD — As he stood atop the ladder Sunday night, arms stretched wide, conjuring images of that famed statue in Brazil, Leaky Black’s mother…
It will help service the area and the new development coming to The Grounds at Concord.
If you receive an unsolicited text message along with a photo of an unknown young woman, don’t answer it, experts warn. In the latest text messaging scam, people throughout the United States have been receiving a text — likely from a number with the same area code as their own — from a rather friendly woman. “it’s been a little bit since u called, do u want me yet?” one text reads. Others have ...
C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Returning to Duke for junior season ends with Cox Mill’s Moore Jr. achieving Final Four dreams
CONCORD – The Greatest Basketball Player Cabarrus County Has Ever Seen considered making more history last year.
This report was made possible through a grant from The Pulitzer Center to the North Carolina News Collaborative, a coalition of 23 news organi…
Working behind a pharmacy counter, you get to know the people you are providing medications to and the health battles they face. Whether they …
Former jail nurse indicted for involuntary manslaughter in Neville's death.
CONCORD — Cool cars, crazy stunts and wild rides: the Charlotte AutoFair has got it all, and it all returns this weekend to Charlotte Motor Sp…
Cabarrus County is not the same “dry” place it once was. We’ve got breweries, wineries and restaurants with liquor by the drink. A few years a…
C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Paxton among Cabarrus coaches who bravely left what they love for WHO they love
CONCORD — This is a bittersweet column for me to write.