4 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $699,000

Prime nestled cul de sac location with expansive parklike setting in beautiful Archer Ridge Subdivision. Davidson location, situated conveniently between Mooresville, Concord, and Kannapolis, this large brick home has 4 bedrooms with 2 bonus/flex rooms. Two story entry way with primary bedroom suite on main. In-law suite on main level (flex room) with en suite. Stacked stone fireplace and surround system in spacious, freshly painted family room. Expansive kitchen with breakfast bar, tile backsplash, large island, granite counters, and pantry. Breakfast recess offers direct access to screened back porch and rear patio. Fabulous second level features spacious bonus room and three more bedrooms, two with en suite full baths offering unlimited potential for those working from home, playroom, gym. Flat, spacious, backyard great for entertaining. Home Warranty transfers with the home. Home has septic permit for 4 bedrooms, could potentially be 6-bedrooms with approval.