4 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $699,900

This exquisitely crafted, custom, quality new home is located in highly desirable Archer Ridge. Low maintenance exterior with Hardi/Stone facade. From the time you enter the Foyer depicting white wainscoating, you will be amazed. The Kitchen boasts a grand island with a SS gas range with grill top and air fryer. Drop your dirty shoes & bookbags coming in from the garage (with epoxy floor) to the fantastic Laundry Room with hall tree drop zone. Plenty of room to socialize or getaway with not only a Great Room but a separate Den/Sitting Room which features a Shiplap wall surrounding the gas fireplace. The Owners Ensuite is stunning with exposed beams, tower separating 2 sinks, and humongous walk-in shower with tub. Three large bedrooms (one with its own full bath) upstairs, with barn doors, along with a loft for study or play time. Gas heat on Main w/separate thermostat for Owner Suite; Heat pump for upstairs. Septic to left of back patio so no worries if you want a pool or det garage.