 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $699,900

4 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $699,900

4 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $699,900

This exquisitely crafted, custom, quality new home is located in highly desirable Archer Ridge. Low maintenance exterior with Hardi/Stone facade. From the time you enter the Foyer depicting white wainscoating, you will be amazed. The Kitchen boasts a grand island with a SS gas range with grill top and air fryer. Drop your dirty shoes & bookbags coming in from the garage (with epoxy floor) to the fantastic Laundry Room with hall tree drop zone. Plenty of room to socialize or getaway with not only a Great Room but a separate Den/Sitting Room which features a Shiplap wall surrounding the gas fireplace. The Owners Ensuite is stunning with exposed beams, tower separating 2 sinks, and humongous walk-in shower with tub. Three large bedrooms (one with its own full bath) upstairs, with barn doors, along with a loft for study or play time. Gas heat on Main w/separate thermostat for Owner Suite; Heat pump for upstairs. Septic to left of back patio so no worries if you want a pool or det garage.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lifestyles

My sixth grader may never give up her mask. If only adults could be this grown-up

  • Updated

This is how the mask mandate is going in our house: On Monday, the sixth grader, who wore her surgical mask all day at school, including when she ran a mile in PE, came home and plopped onto the couch to start her Mandarin homework. “You can take off your mask now,” I said. “I don’t want to!” she said. “It’s so comfortable.” This is not unusual. My 11-year-old niece is better at following ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts