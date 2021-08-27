Beautifully finished custom home located in The Woodlands at Davidson overlooking a neighborhood green space. Chefs will love the gourmet kitchen with gas stove, marble island, and plenty of prep areas. Off of the kitchen is a great room with gas fireplace, floor-to-ceiling marble tiles and built-ins. A large dining area opens to the great room and makes entertaining a breeze. Relax in the main floor master suite with dual closets and a spacious modern bathroom. Rounding out the main floor is an office which can also be used as a bedroom and has two closets and an en suite bath. Upstairs there are two bedrooms with large walk-in closets and en suite baths plus an oversized bonus/loft area. The bonus/loft area has access to a oversized walk-in unfinished storage area which can be finished off if desired. You do not want to miss seeing this home only minutes away from River Run Country Club, schools, shopping, and downtown Davidson. Home will go live on July 2.
4 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $700,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
CONCORD – These are results from Friday’s Opening Night football games involving teams from Cabarrus County:
- Updated
Concord will be one of eight cities state wide to receive Google Fiber.
- Updated
CONCORD – C.J. McEachin picked up his first victory as a head football coach in easy fashion, as West Cabarrus was triumphant at Northwest Cab…
- Updated
MOUNT PLEASANT – There is a new quarterback in town at Mount Pleasant, and his name is Lawson Little.
C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: ‘An unstoppable force,' Hobbs reveals rare quality as player for whom there is no antidote
- Updated
CONCORD – What I’m about to write, although it might sound a little awkward, I mean as the most sincere compliment I can pay an athlete, espec…
- Updated
“Our goal is to constantly, consistently improve and grow this system, so that we can continue to be as I said earlier, an example other people look at to follow. We should be leading, never following.”
- Updated
HARRISBURG — The Cream of Cabarrus No. 1 ranked Hickory Ridge Ragin’ Bulls football team put away the Gastonia Hunter Huss Huskies early Frida…
- Updated
HARRISBURG — It’s easy for a player to call himself the “best.” In some ways it’s important to have that kind of confidence. But at the same t…
- Updated
CONCORD – For much of Friday night in Bulldog Stadium, it was a Rock ‘Em, Sock ‘Em game between a pair of old South Piedmont foes, and both Co…
- Updated
This is the Independent Tribune's weekly ranking of the top six high school football teams in Cabarrus County: