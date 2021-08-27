4 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $700,000

Beautifully finished custom home located in The Woodlands at Davidson overlooking a neighborhood green space. Chefs will love the gourmet kitchen with gas stove, marble island, and plenty of prep areas. Off of the kitchen is a great room with gas fireplace, floor-to-ceiling marble tiles and built-ins. A large dining area opens to the great room and makes entertaining a breeze. Relax in the main floor master suite with dual closets and a spacious modern bathroom. Rounding out the main floor is an office which can also be used as a bedroom and has two closets and an en suite bath. Upstairs there are two bedrooms with large walk-in closets and en suite baths plus an oversized bonus/loft area. The bonus/loft area has access to a oversized walk-in unfinished storage area which can be finished off if desired. You do not want to miss seeing this home only minutes away from River Run Country Club, schools, shopping, and downtown Davidson. Home will go live on July 2.