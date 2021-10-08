4 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $735,000

A Davidson gem you don't want to miss. This beautiful 2 story home has a fully remodeled kitchen and master bath. Newly finished wood flooring down, new wood flooring up, new carpet, newer water heater, and a custom built-in primary bedroom closet. Not to mention a great office space on the main floor, breakfast area with a gorgeous ceiling inlay, an enormous screened in porch and an oversized 2 car garage. All of this on a fully fenced, large 1/2 acre lot in a community walking distance to downtown Davidson with no HOA.