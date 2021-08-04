 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $749,900

4 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $749,900

4 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $749,900

Looking for a home with land and lower taxes? This beautiful 4 br/3.5 ba all-brick home sits on a large lot in the sought-after Davidson community of Anniston. Minutes from downtown Davidson, but with Iredell County taxes. Primary bedroom is on the first floor & features dual walk-in custom closets, and bath with dual granite vanities and garden tub. Three large bedrooms up--one with en suite bath. This immaculate home features a two-story great room with gas fireplace and built-ins. Abundant natural light and open floorplan that leads out to a deck with motorized awning and stunning sunset views. Flex rm on main has glass french doors & could be an office or formal living rm. Lots of wood flooring down, + new carpet and fresh paint thoughout. Take note of all the built-ins, two staircases and all secondary bedrooms greater than 13 x 13. There is also an unfinished third floor walk up that is plumbed for a half bath, as well as lots of storage throughout. Upstairs HVAC is brand new.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $749,000

5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $749,000

THIS HOME WILL BE SHOWCASED ON A FUTURE EPISODE OF HGTV "HOUSE HUNTERS"!! WOW.. This estate home literally has it all and sits on over 1 acre …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts