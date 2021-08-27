Gorgeous custom built home in a desirable gated community. Home has beautiful hardwoods and plantation shutters. Entertainers dream kitchen with large center island and open to the Great Room. Great room has vaulted ceiling and is centered around a wood burning fireplace with stone surround. Butler's pantry leading from kitchen to formal dining room. Office with French doors can also be a 5th bedroom/guest suite with a full bathroom attached. Family room on main has gas fireplace. Huge master suite w/fireplace and master bath w/Jacuzzi tub and enormous walk-in closet. All secondary bedrooms have plantation shutters - 4th bedroom can be used as a bonus room. Conveniently located laundry room on 2nd floor has utility sink. Mudroom coming in from 3 car garage. Stone patio and firepit overlook wooded, flat, private backyard. Gated community convenient to Davidson, Concord, Kannapolis & Mooresville - close to I85, shopping, schools.
4 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $765,000
