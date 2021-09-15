4 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $775,000

IMMACULATE LIKE-NEW CUSTOM BEAUTY 4 BDRM/4.5 BA W/WALK-OUT BASEMENT 3 CAR GARAGE ON .62 AC in the exclusive gated community of Park Creek! This stunning property is located in a wonderful location conveniently between both I-85 & I-77, & is a short 8 min drive to revitalized downtown Kannapolis! Designer touches are beaming throughout this home w/owner's suite on main, custom trim & moldings, grand 2-story foyer, vaulted & tray ceilings, plantation shutters adorn the entire 1st and 2nd floor windows, built-ins, 3 fireplaces, 2 granite kitchens, hardwoods, tile flooring, beveled mirrors, & an authentic exercise/workout room w/real water fountain! You will love to gather in the kitchen that overlooks the vaulted den w/floor to ceiling stone fireplace. Architectural roof installed 2019, yard irrigation, water softener, even bathrooms w/heat lamps, & so much storage you won't even believe it! Walk-out basement to a private patio & back yard. PLUS LOW CABARRUS COUNTY TAXES!!!