Former Cunnane showcase home sits on a lovely corner lot in the desirable New Neighborhood in Davidson. Double-decker porches welcome you to this true Charleston-style home. The foyer opens to a large living room and formal dining room. Open kitchen features a kitchen island, gas cooktop & two pantries. Cozy Great Room includes a fireplace with new gas logs and leads to the deck with a privacy fence & retractable awning. Private primary bedroom suite has dual closets and a spacious bathroom. Hardwoods throughout the main level. Second floor has 3 bedrooms, full bathroom & access to the upper porch. Updates include: high efficiency HVAC system (2018), filtration, anti-viral & humidifier systems on main furnace (2020), new roof (2018), Wolf Serenity decking added to lower porch (2021). Walk-in crawl space with ~400’ storage space. Enjoy all that Davidson has to offer within walking distance– from college programs & sports to shopping & award-winning restaurants to top-rated schools.
4 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $780,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Week 10 results from games involving high school football teams from Cabarrus County, starting with the Independent Tribune's Cream of Cabarru…
The Concord Mills area continues to boom and one of Cabarrus County’s busiest companies was shut down for a week.
- Updated
CONCORD – The Spiders are back!
- Updated
CONCORD – It’s only been six years, but it had seemed like an eternity since the Concord High football team last won a conference championship.
- Updated
CONCORD — It’s not every day you can experience a helicopter, an ambulance and a construction excavator within walking distance. Of course, To…
- Updated
The Concord Police Department is currently investigating a homicide which occurred at the Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill located at 7731 Gate…
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: With defense taking center stage, Bulls' comeback victory ensures share of GMC championship
- Updated
HARRISBURG – This season, Hickory Ridge has been sound on both sides of the ball, but most of the highlight-reel plays have come on offense, w…
- Updated
- 1 min to read
Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to offer a 2 p.m. update on the state's efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19
- Updated
MOORESVILLE – Just when it seems the A.L. Brown football team couldn’t suffer any more heartache on the field, Friday night provided yet anoth…
- Updated
A patient family has been honored through a donation that includes support for the new Atrium Health Carolinas Rehabilitation, slated to open in November 2022.