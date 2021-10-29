4 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $780,000

Former Cunnane showcase home sits on a lovely corner lot in the desirable New Neighborhood in Davidson. Double-decker porches welcome you to this true Charleston-style home. The foyer opens to a large living room and formal dining room. Open kitchen features a kitchen island, gas cooktop & two pantries. Cozy Great Room includes a fireplace with new gas logs and leads to the deck with a privacy fence & retractable awning. Private primary bedroom suite has dual closets and a spacious bathroom. Hardwoods throughout the main level. Second floor has 3 bedrooms, full bathroom & access to the upper porch. Updates include: high efficiency HVAC system (2018), filtration, anti-viral & humidifier systems on main furnace (2020), new roof (2018), Wolf Serenity decking added to lower porch (2021). Walk-in crawl space with ~400’ storage space. Enjoy all that Davidson has to offer within walking distance– from college programs & sports to shopping & award-winning restaurants to top-rated schools.