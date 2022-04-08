Davidson city and school district. Turn-Key home Built Sept 2017 original owner. Tons of Natural Light and Open floor plan w/ large dining room area. The resort-like backyard features a 150k highly efficient gas in-ground pool, new in 2021, w/ a 9 ft deep end, waterfall feature, and SPA + remote that controls heat, jets and pool lighting- featuring 20 colors/shows! 15 trees will grow tall and wide for privacy. 4 Bedrooms + first floor bonus room for activity room/office. 2nd floor has open flex space for TV room/office. Large Master has a large walk-in closet, garden tub and walk-in glass shower. Upgrades include- Custom built floor to ceiling entertainment Cabinet in living room w/ an electric fireplace and plenty of storage, pool in 2021, huge travertine deck, Landscaping, tall metal fencing with 2.5 slats for small dogs, built in Doggy Door and Slider to pool. 75” TV, W/D + gas grill incl. Close to schools and downtown- don’t miss out on this opportunity to own in Davidson proper!
4 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $799,000
