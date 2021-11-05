Lovely French country home custom built by Artisan in River Run Country Club. Two story foyer leading to great room open to kitchen. Great room has fireplace and built in cabinets. Kitchen with gas cooktop, double ovens, granite and refrigerator. Study has fireplace and built in cabinets. Primary bedroom on main floor...primary bath with separate vanities, granite, large walk in closet. Guest suite upstairs with private bath. Two bedrooms with adjoining bath. Hardwood floors throughout first floor and upstairs hall. High ceilings on first floor, detailed moldings. Covered porches and deck with private backyard. 3 car garage. Located at end of cul-de-sac. Community features walking trails. Golf, swim and tennis require River Run club membership...not part of HOA dues. Enjoy living in Davidson...Farmer's Market, restaurants, shopping, activities/events at Davidson College, Town Day, outdoor concerts...and more!
4 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $799,900
