4 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $849,000

RIVER RUN COUNTRY CLUB ALL BRICK BEAUTY WITH OWNER'S SUITE ON THE MAIN FLOOR! 4 bed/3.5 bath, this elegant BRICK home has a 2-story foyer, a 2-story great room, hardwood flooring on most of main level, and a 3-CAR GARAGE with a huge bonus room/4th bedroom on top! Updates include new carpet and paint throughout, a remodeled master bathroom and a new cooktop in the center island. A dedicated office can be found upon entering the foyer on the left, while either a formal dining room or music room is located on the right. The larger than normal .76 acre private lot is on a no through street for little traffic. River Run Country Club has levels of membership to its wonderful amenities, ie. golf, pool, and tennis etc.