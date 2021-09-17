 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $875,000

4 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $875,000

4 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $875,000

RIVER RUN COUNTRY CLUB ALL BRICK BEAUTY WITH OWNER'S SUITE ON THE MAIN FLOOR! 4 bed/3.5 bath, this elegant BRICK home has a 2-story foyer, a 2-story great room, hardwood flooring on most of main level, and a 3-CAR GARAGE with a huge bonus room/4th bedroom on top! Updates include new carpet and paint throughout, a remodeled master bathroom and a new cooktop in the center island. A dedicated office can be found upon entering the foyer on the left, while either a formal dining room or music room is located on the right. The larger than normal .76 acre private lot is on a no through street for little traffic. River Run Country Club has levels of membership to its wonderful amenities, ie. golf, pool, and tennis etc.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts