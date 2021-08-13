Stately brick, well-maintained home in Davidson located near Greenway and walkable to downtown. Over half acre lot is absolutely beautiful with professional landscaping, irrigation, flat fenced backyard, small koi pond (no koi currently in pond) patio & covered front porch. Plenty of room for a pool. One level living (3279 square feet) plus a wonderful upstairs addition including bedroom/bonus, office, full bath & large finished conditioned storage room (total 3911 square feet). 3 bedrooms downstairs plus 3.5 baths. Large master w/ 8x12 closet & 2 additional closets. Family room opens to a sunroom w/pocket French doors, office, kitchen & breakfast with bay window. Dining room, living room and laundry room. Storage galore. All windows were replaced as well as roof. HVAC and water heater have all been replaced. Oversized garage with workshop and 2 storage closets. This is a very rare find in Davidson!
4 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $949,000
