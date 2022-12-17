 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $989,979

4 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $989,979

Another classically appointed Plattner Custom Builders "Village Home" in Narrow Passage, Davidson's premiere Conservation neighborhood. Karl Plattner is the exclusive builder for these 9 Village Homes. The Village homes will include irrigation in your monthly HOA fees. Sleek Contemporary designs w/open concept living. Custom cabinetry, custom countertops and wood flooring in the main living area. Kitchenaid stainless steel appliance package in Kitchen. Fireplace in the Great Room with built-ins and ceiling beams. Primary Suite on main with sitting/study/office area, luxurious bath and large walk in closet. Mudroom with drop zone lockers. Upper level includes 3 BRs, 2 BAs, Bonus room and Home study space. Covered Veranda with Travertine tile. 2 car semi-attached garage with access from the rear of the property. If purchased early in construction process, buyers could do const/perm loan and lock in rate.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts