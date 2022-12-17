Another classically appointed Plattner Custom Builders "Village Home" in Narrow Passage, Davidson's premiere Conservation neighborhood. Karl Plattner is the exclusive builder for these 9 Village Homes. The Village homes will include irrigation in your monthly HOA fees. Sleek Contemporary designs w/open concept living. Custom cabinetry, custom countertops and wood flooring in the main living area. Kitchenaid stainless steel appliance package in Kitchen. Fireplace in the Great Room with built-ins and ceiling beams. Primary Suite on main with sitting/study/office area, luxurious bath and large walk in closet. Mudroom with drop zone lockers. Upper level includes 3 BRs, 2 BAs, Bonus room and Home study space. Covered Veranda with Travertine tile. 2 car semi-attached garage with access from the rear of the property. If purchased early in construction process, buyers could do const/perm loan and lock in rate.
4 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $989,979
Related to this story
Most Popular
CONCORD — In November, Kannapolis residents and brothers Tom and Johnny Cook officially opened Tutti’s Italian Market and Deli on Cabarrus Avenue.
Report: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could return in Week 16
KANNAPOLIS — A shooting off South Little Texas Road left one person dead Wednesday afternoon.
Business goes on despite inflation and difficulties in hiring employees. Here are a few things we’ve learned this week.
Last week, Kannapolis Police officers were busy with their annual Cops Target Kids event.
The Washington Commanders activated Carson Wentz from injured reserve Monday to serve as Taylor Heinicke's primary backup.
CHARLOTTE – Atrium Health this week announced Dr. Ruben A. Mesa has been named president and executive director of its cancer service line – w…
Now worth $171 billion, Arnault's wealth eclipsed the Tesla CEO's $164 billion fortune on Tuesday.
We’re going to jump around with the Friday Five today including a long-running can-a-thon, a long-awaited road project and 24 years of grillin…
The city of Concord is continuing work to develop a master plan for W.W. Flowe Park, one of nine park projects included in the voter-approved …