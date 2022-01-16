Enjoy the 4th of July parade next year from your own front porch! Beautiful, newly-renovated home located on quiet Main Street in Faith NC. This home has 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with all new fixtures. Master bathroom features a separate toilet/shower area with built-ins. This home has great possibilities with 2 family room options. Has some original floors that have been refinished. New carpet and laminate flooring as well. Large backyard which has privacy fencing. New roof, windows and siding, sheetrock, front porch. Within walking distance to downtown, Faith Soda Shop, and the elementary school.
4 Bedroom Home in Faith - $249,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
“He didn’t have an impressive form or majesty that we should look at Him, no appearance that we should desire Him.” (Isaiah 53:2, HCSB)
- Updated
The Concord Police Department is trying to identify two suspects regarding the Tuesday morning robbery of the Cabarrus Corner Store.
In Cabarrus County we’re blessed with quite a few good trails, greenways, parks and historical venues that we can enjoy and within a short dri…
Former CEO charged with embezzling $15 million from Hickory company has already served time for stealing from an employer.
Before Donna Osowitt Steele was charged with embezzling $15 million from TIGRA USA in Hickory, she pleaded guilty to embezzling from a family business in Winston-Salem in 1995.
- Updated
Johnny’s Farmhouse Restaurant is scheduled to open at 1615 Fox Trot Court, in the former Cheddar’s location in the Shoppes on Little Creek off Hanes Mall Boulevard.
- Updated
Following the death of Michael R. Coltrane, the community reflected on the lasting impact he and his family had made on Concord.
(Records entering Tuesday’s games)
- Updated
One person was found dead after the Kannapolis Fire Department responded to a fire at an abandoned grocery store.
She stole $500K from a Winston-Salem employer. Then she became a CEO and is accused of embezzling $15 million.
- Updated
Before Donna Osowitt Steele was charged with embezzling $15 million from TIGRA USA in Hickory, she pleaded guilty to embezzling from a family business in Winston-Salem in 1995.
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Led by Wilson’s 30-point night, second-ranked Chargers handle Ragin’ Bulls
CONCORD – Cox Mill’s boys basketball team, the No. 2 team in the Independent Tribune’s Cream of Cabarrus rankings, continued its conference do…