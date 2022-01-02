 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Faith - $269,900

4 Bedroom Home in Faith - $269,900

4 Bedroom Home in Faith - $269,900

Enjoy the 4th of July parade next year from your own front porch! Beautiful, newly-renovated home located on quiet Main Street in Faith NC. This home has 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with all new fixtures. Master bathroom features a separate toilet/shower area with built-ins. This home has great possibilities with 2 family room options. Has some original floors that have been refinished. New carpet and laminate flooring as well. Large backyard which has privacy fencing. New roof, windows and siding, sheetrock, front porch. Within walking distance to downtown, Faith Soda Shop, and the elementary school.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

‘(Expletive) Bigfoot!’ Alleged Sasquatch sighting in central Illinois adds to legendary creature’s big year
State and Regional News

‘(Expletive) Bigfoot!’ Alleged Sasquatch sighting in central Illinois adds to legendary creature’s big year

  • Updated

You’ve probably seen the famous footage of Bigfoot — that grainy film from 1967 showing an apelike creature ambling through the California woods, casting a brief, leisurely glance at the camera before disappearing off screen. What an Illinois man saw last month was rather different. The creature he says he spotted outside the small town of Chandlerville, northwest of Springfield, was fast, ...

Truck driver charged with involuntary manslaughter in crash that killed CMPD officer
State

Truck driver charged with involuntary manslaughter in crash that killed CMPD officer

  • Updated

A truck driver has been charged in connection with the crash that killed a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer Wednesday morning. At 3:39 a.m., two semi-trucks collided with each other on Interstate 85 South, sending both trucks into CMPD vehicles that were assisting State Highway Patrol with traffic for an earlier wreck near W.T. Harris Boulevard. Officer Mia Goodwin, 33, was killed and ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts