Enjoy the 4th of July parade next year from your own front porch! Beautiful, newly-renovated home located on quiet Main Street in Faith NC. This home has 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with all new fixtures. Master bathroom features a separate toilet/shower area with built-ins. This home has great possibilities with 2 family room options. Has some original floors that have been refinished. New carpet and laminate flooring as well. Large backyard which has privacy fencing. New roof, windows and siding, sheetrock, front porch. Within walking distance to downtown, Faith Soda Shop, and the elementary school.
4 Bedroom Home in Faith - $269,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
SEATTLE — Kyle Seager announced his retirement Wednesday after 11 seasons in the majors, all with the Seattle Mariners.
- Updated
A golden voice in local radio has passed. A friend of mine and to many others, William R. “Bob” Brown passed Sunday, Dec. 26, after a long per…
- Updated
After a reader mentioned a new restaurant in Harrisburg I took a drive out that way this week. I found a new restaurant site and more. Busines…
- Updated
CONCORD — Cabarrus County recognized the work and commitment of employees who reached service milestones in 2021. The group of 163 employees t…
‘(Expletive) Bigfoot!’ Alleged Sasquatch sighting in central Illinois adds to legendary creature’s big year
- Updated
You’ve probably seen the famous footage of Bigfoot — that grainy film from 1967 showing an apelike creature ambling through the California woods, casting a brief, leisurely glance at the camera before disappearing off screen. What an Illinois man saw last month was rather different. The creature he says he spotted outside the small town of Chandlerville, northwest of Springfield, was fast, ...
- Updated
CHARLOTTE— The Carolina Panthers have sent all of their players home from Bank of America Stadium after six more players tested positive for C…
- Updated
"She was not just the matriarch to our family, but she was the matriarch to multiple generations of race fans," Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kelley Earnhardt Miller.
- Updated
Tom Grady is the Cabarrus County Bar’s 2021 recipient of the Liberty Bell award. This award is given each year by the local bar to recognize o…
- Updated
A truck driver has been charged in connection with the crash that killed a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer Wednesday morning. At 3:39 a.m., two semi-trucks collided with each other on Interstate 85 South, sending both trucks into CMPD vehicles that were assisting State Highway Patrol with traffic for an earlier wreck near W.T. Harris Boulevard. Officer Mia Goodwin, 33, was killed and ...
MOUNT PLEASANT – When you’re having the kind of season the Central Cabarrus boys basketball team is having, you might look for unusual nuggets…