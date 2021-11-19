4 Bedroom Home in Gold Hill - $1,149,000

!!! GOLD HILL / MT. PLEASANT COMMUNITY, 28+ ACRES, LARGE FISHING POND TUCKED AWAY BACK OFF THE ROAD WITH TREMENDOUS PRIVACY & SO MUCH MORE !!! Long Driveway to paradise - GATED entry / Large CUSTOM Kit, Beautiful hand built Glazed, Staggered with Crown Moldings Cabinetry, Farmhouse Sink, Granite tops & Tile backsplash overlooking 24x40 Family Rm + coffered ceiling, Stone FP, Recess lights & Fabulous View of HUGE Fishing Pond & Pasture Land / Sunroom has Vault ceiling - off Family Rm / Your family will love the oversized Laundry Rm with continued Custom wall Cabinets / All 3 1/2 Baths are Granite & Tile / HUGE Master suite & Bath with Big Whirlpool Soaking Tub & Sep Full Tile Shower & Dual Walk-in Closets / Other 3 Bedrooms are gracious in size and ALL have Walk-in closets / Upstairs Theather has BIG Screen & Projector - Game Room combo host Wet Bar for entertaining with Cooler - Refrig & 1/2 bath / Structure born in the 60’s - Gutted to the studs built back w/foam insulation in 2014.