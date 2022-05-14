4 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $1,000,000

A stunning Custom-built Luxury Modern Farmhouse. Exceptional quality and attention to detail are sure to impress. This 4/4.5 home features three levels of gracious living space. 10 ft ceilings throughout and 8 ft doors. Hardwood floors on the main and upper levels. LVP in the basement. An impressive chef's kitchen provides beautiful white cabinets and quartz countertops with designer marble backsplash. Double farmhouse sink. Stainless steel Jenn Air appliances. A huge island. Large walk-in pantry. Breakfast area overlooks deck and backyard. Great room has a stunning shimmer gold stone fireplace with a cedar mantle. Custom builtins on both sides and cedar beams. Primary suite with sitting area and walk in closet. Gorgeous marble bathroom floor and backsplash with free standing tub. Double showerheads and seat in extra large shower. Large Bonus room. Also has a large walkin attic storage area. Large laundry room with deep sink and cabinets. Writeup continued in agent remarks.