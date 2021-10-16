4 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $393,500

New Homes for Sale in Harrisburg North Carolina * The Shelby * Just One of Seven available floor plans Ready To Be Built on SW LOT 3 * SW LOT 3 is a 1/3 Acre Home Site and will have a Nice Level Backyard (See Media) * Beautiful 3, 4, 5 Bedroom Floor Plans (see Media) 1,600- 3,000 HLA also available to be built on SW LOT 3 * Builder will soon be releasing several Brand New Inventory Homes for Sale that are scheduled to be completed in the next 90-120 Days * There is a Just Completed Shelby Metro Series available to view / walk thru / purchase at 6409 Pamela Street / MLS#3782678 *