Plenty of storage and style, 1st floor living with a large foyer welcomes you in. The living space is an open-concept so you can make it fit how you live - a large kitchen, dinette & family room all flow together effortlessly. The owner's bedroom is nearby but private by a recessed opening. The Owner's bath features a double bowl vanity & oversized shower. The Owner's walk-in is huge with a separate linen closet. Two additional bedrooms reside in a separate wing- or choose the flex room with/without French doors and have a study, hobby room...whatever you need! Don't forget to add the covered patio to extend your living and entertaining spaces. This two story home features a full bath, loft or another bedroom. No matter what options you choose, this floorplan is sure to fit your needs! To be built. Seller to pay over 2.5% in "flex cash" with the use of our preferred lender.
4 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $409,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
Pizza Hut is bringing back a fan favorite after a nearly 25-year hiatus.
CONCORD — Hendrick Motorsports Manufacturing plans to open a new facility in the Concord city limits in 2024.
Cabarrus County Schools Superintendent John Kopicki announced the following personnel appointments, which were approved by the Board of Educat…
Statistically 2022 was a record-setting year for investment in Cabarrus County projects.
Here's when, what and how to watch.
CONCORD — The Cabarrus County Convention & Visitors Bureau welcomes Kristina Parese as social media manager. In this role, Parese supports…
CONCORD – Shawn Baker is gone now.
The announcement came just hours after Priscilla Presley had confirmed that Lisa Marie Presley was rushed to the hospital earlier today.
Michael Thevenin, associate pastor of Multiply Church Harrisburg, will fill the Harrisburg council vacancy left by N.C. Rep. Diamond Staton-Williams.
HARRISBURG – It was another Cox Mill-Hickory Ridge matchup that came down to the wire.