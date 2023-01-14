4 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $409,990

Plenty of storage and style, 1st floor living with a large foyer welcomes you in. The living space is an open-concept so you can make it fit how you live - a large kitchen, dinette & family room all flow together effortlessly. The owner's bedroom is nearby but private by a recessed opening. The Owner's bath features a double bowl vanity & oversized shower. The Owner's walk-in is huge with a separate linen closet. Two additional bedrooms reside in a separate wing- or choose the flex room with/without French doors and have a study, hobby room...whatever you need! Don't forget to add the covered patio to extend your living and entertaining spaces. This two story home features a full bath, loft or another bedroom. No matter what options you choose, this floorplan is sure to fit your needs! To be built. Seller to pay over 2.5% in "flex cash" with the use of our preferred lender.