4 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $419,000

4 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $419,000

New townhomes in Harrisburg! This Cary plan is an end unit with four bedrooms, 3.5 baths, and almost 2,100 square feet. The primary suite with tray ceiling is on the main level, along with the family room and kitchen/dining area. The primary bath has a double-bowl vanity and a tiled shower with bench seat. The beautiful kitchen has white cabinets with crown molding, granite counters, a tile backsplash, & stainless appliances, including a gas range. Beautiful Enhanced Vinyl Plank flooring runs throughout the main living areas and all baths feature quartz counters. The upper floor has three bedrooms, a loft, and a finished storage room/bonus room. This home features a covered rear porch and a privacy fence between rear yards. Dog park & paved walking trail now open with construction planned for a pool, cabana & playground. Onsite New Home Specialist can provide guidance regarding estimated completion dates - however any dates provided are subject to change.

