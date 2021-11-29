4 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $425,000

Newly Remodeled & Extremely Upgraded, 2 Story, 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home w/2 car Garage located on a beautiful, wooded, 1 acre lot w/tons of privacy in the heart of Harrisburg! Seller's improvements include: Upgraded Kitchen with granite, stainless steel appliances, custom tile back splash, hardwood floors & large breakfast nook with bench seating/storage! Drop Zone added in Mud Room Area! Interior freshly painted! Exterior Freshly Painted including shutters! New Carpet! Half Bath - all new including granite vanity! Primary Bath on upper level includes dual, granite vanity, newly tiled, expanded Shower with stonework & luxury spa insert, shaker cabinets, new light fixtures & new tile flooring! /new Garage Door 2021! New gutters 2021! Home has Huge Deck to relax and enjoy your AMAZING, Wooded lot with so much privacy! HVAC replaced on upper level in 2020 & main level 2011. Water heater replaced in 2020. Roof replaced in 2011. This home truly is a MUST SEE!