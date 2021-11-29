Newly Remodeled & Extremely Upgraded, 2 Story, 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home w/2 car Garage located on a beautiful, wooded, 1 acre lot w/tons of privacy in the heart of Harrisburg! Seller's improvements include: Upgraded Kitchen with granite, stainless steel appliances, custom tile back splash, hardwood floors & large breakfast nook with bench seating/storage! Drop Zone added in Mud Room Area! Interior freshly painted! Exterior Freshly Painted including shutters! New Carpet! Half Bath - all new including granite vanity! Primary Bath on upper level includes dual, granite vanity, newly tiled, expanded Shower with stonework & luxury spa insert, shaker cabinets, new light fixtures & new tile flooring! /new Garage Door 2021! New gutters 2021! Home has Huge Deck to relax and enjoy your AMAZING, Wooded lot with so much privacy! HVAC replaced on upper level in 2020 & main level 2011. Water heater replaced in 2020. Roof replaced in 2011. This home truly is a MUST SEE!
4 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $425,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
CONCORD — When Charlotte Motor Speedway opened the gate for the 12th edition of Speedway Christmas presented by Continental Tire and Tire Pros…
The Earth is warming at an accelerated pace.
Welcome to Heritage Ridge community of new homes in Concord, NC conveniently nestled between I-85, 485 and I-77. D.R. Horton has thoughtfully …
- Updated
My wish for every board of education is simple; I wish for board members to put students before themselves and stop using the Board of Educati…
- Updated
N.C. Department of Transportation contract crews have opened a new flyover bridge aimed to provide better access to Concord Mills Mall in time…
We’re all over the place today. I guess I ate too much pastrami for Thanksgiving.
Bonsai hobbyists, gardeners and art lovers can all enjoy the beauty of the small trees when bonsai artists and vendors from all over the Unite…
- Updated
Charges were brought against two teenagers involved in the fatal shooting that occurred occured two weeks ago near G. W. Carver Elementary School.
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Jay M. Robinson shakes off opening-night nervous by dominating Concord
CONCORD – With a good crowd in their home gym, the Jay M. Robinson girls basketball team had a strange way of showing its nervousness the firs…
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL: Vikings establish early dominance and maintain it in victory at A.L. Brown
KANNAPOLIS – As one would think, the Central Cabarrus and A.L. Brown boys basketball teams had the standard amount of time for pregame warmups…