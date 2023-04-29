This Cary plan is an end-unit with just over 2,000 square feet. The primary suite with tray ceiling is on the main level, along with a great room and kitchen/dining area. The primary bath has a double-bowl vanity & a tiled shower with bench seat & semi-frameless door. The upstairs bath has a tiled shower with seat, and all baths feature quartz counters. The beautiful kitchen has white cabinets with crown molding, granite counters, a ceramic tile backsplash, and stainless appliances, including a gas range. Beautiful Enhanced Vinyl Plank flooring runs throughout the main living areas. The upper floor has three bedrooms, a loft, and a finished storage room/bonus room. This home has a covered rear porch and a privacy fence between rear yards. Onsite New Home Specialist can provide guidance regarding estimated completion dates - however any dates provided are subject to change. Dog park, playground, & paved walking trail now open pool & cabana opening Summer 2023.