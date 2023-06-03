Proud to be named 2023 Builder of the Year, by the Home Building Association of Greater Charlotte! This Cary plan is an end-unit with just over 2,000 square feet. The primary suite is on the main level, along with a great room and kitchen/dining area. The primary bath has a double-bowl vanity & a tiled shower with bench seat & semi-frameless door. The upstairs bath has a tiled shower with seat, and all baths feature quartz counters. The kitchen has white cabinets with crown molding, granite counters, a ceramic tile backsplash, and stainless appliances. Enhanced Vinyl Plank flooring runs throughout the main living areas. The 2nd floor has 3 bedrooms, a loft, and finished storage room/bonus room. This home has a covered rear porch and privacy fence between rear yards. Onsite New Home Specialist can provide guidance regarding estimated completion dates, however any dates provided are subject to change. Pool & Cabana, Dog park, playground, & paved walking trail now open!