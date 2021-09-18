 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $435,000

The Shelby Metro Series Elevation A with 3rd Car Module Garage * Nearly impossible to find Beautiful Wooded nearly 1/2 Acre Home Site in Harrisburg * This split Bedroom Ranch features: Kitchen Island, SS Appliance Package, Farm Sink, MBR with Tray Ceiling & Roman Style Walk-In Ceramic Tile Shower *

