4 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $450,000

Welcome to this beautiful, 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath, ranch-style home in desirable Hawthorne! This move-in-ready home boasts an open floor plan, is great for entertaining, and includes top-of-the-line upgrades throughout. The gourmet kitchen includes an oversized island, granite countertops, a gas range, stainless steel appliances, subway tile backsplash, and gorgeous white cabinets offering plenty of storage space! The kitchen opens into both the living room and breakfast area. The living room features a gorgeous stone gas fireplace, while the breakfast area overlooks the backyard and covered porch. This home includes a dedicated dining room, plus a generously sized primary bedroom with a large walk-in closet and en-suite. This home also includes an oversized driveway, great for additional parking. There is a neighborhood pool and playground area. Home is located just minutes from both 485 and downtown Harrisburg.