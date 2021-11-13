4 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $454,900

* Showings Begin Saturday 11/13/2021 * This is your Last Opportunity to own a home in Phase II of Shelby Woods for 2021 * Shelby Woods is a Brand New Subdivision located in Beautiful Harrisburg, North Carolina * The Stephen Transitional Series is JUST ONE of our Brand New Transitional Series Ranch & Main Level Owner Suite Floor Plans Under Construction in Harrisburg * This Beautiful Home is scheduled to be completed by 12/20/2021 and sits on a 1/3 Acre Home Site with a Private Backyard with Mature Trees * Hannahs Meadow (1/3 Acre Home Sites) Concord North Carolina Coming Spring 2022 *