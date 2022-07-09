4 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $484,000

New homes in a sought-after location! Walking distance to shops, eateries, and other conveniences. This 4-bedroom/2.5 bath Arlington plan has over 2,200 square feet. The first floor includes a study with French doors, a spacious family room with gas fireplace, and a large kitchen with island and breakfast space. The second floor features the primary suite and three additional bedrooms. The beautiful designer kitchen has white cabinets, quartz counters, a tile backsplash, and stainless appliances including a gas cooktop, wall oven, and designer range hood. Beautiful and durable enhanced vinyl plank flooring runs throughout the main level. Enjoy the outdoors on the rear covered porch and adjoining patio. Additional upgrades include a luxury shower in the primary bath, metail stair balusters with composite treads, and an upgraded trim package. Planned amenities include a pool, cabana, playground & dog park. Please confirm completion date with onsite New Home Specialist.