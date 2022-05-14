New homes in a sought-after location! Walking distance to shops, eateries, and other conveniences. This 3-story Ellerbe plan has four bedrooms and 3.5 baths. The third floor has almost 400 square feet with a spacious bedroom and full bath. Enjoy the outdoors on a beautiful screened, rear porch plus a patio. The primary bath has a tub with tile surround and shower with semi-frameless door and the hall bath includes a double-bowl vanity. The designer kitchen has white cabinets, quartz counters, a ceramic tile backsplash, and stainless appliances, including a gas cooktop and wall oven & microwave. All bathrooms feature quartz counters. Other extras include a gas fireplace with slate surround, Enhanced Vinyl Plank flooring on the main, composite stairs with square, wooden balusters, and wainscot in the powder room. Planned amenities include a pool, cabana, playground & dog park. Find out more today!
4 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $495,000
