4 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $495,000

This 3-Story Graham plan has many desirable features including a large designer kitchen, a luxury shower in the primary bath, a gas fireplace, and a covered porch. The first floor's open floorplan includes the kitchen with island, a breakfast area with lots of natural light, and a spacious family room. The kitchen features white cabinets, white quartz counters, a tile backsplash, stainless appliances including a gas cooktop, and a large walk-in pantry. Beautiful and durable Enhanced Vinyl Plank flooring runs throughout the first floor. The second floor includes the primary suite and two additional bedrooms, and the third floor features a bedroom, full bath, and loft. Other 'extras' include a large drop zone & metal stair balusters. Dog park & paved walking trail now open with construction planned for a pool, cabana & playground. Onsite New Home Specialist can provide guidance regarding estimated completion dates, however, any dates provided are subject to change.

