4 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $505,000

This 3-Story Graham plan has 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, and many upgrades. The first floor's open floorplan includes the kitchen with island, a breakfast area with lots of natural light, and a spacious family room with fireplace. The kitchen features white cabinets, quartz counters, a tile backsplash, stainless appliances including a gas cooktop, and a large walk-in pantry. Beautiful and durable enhanced vinyl plank flooring runs throughout the first floor. The 2nd floor includes the primary suite and 2 additional bedrooms, and the 3rd floor features a bedroom, full bath, and loft. The primary bath has a luxury shower with bench seat & semi-frameless door. Other 'extras' include a large drop zone, metal stair balusters, and upgraded trim. Dog park & paved walking trail now open with construction planned for a pool, cabana & playground. Onsite New Home Specialist can provide guidance regarding estimated completion dates - however any dates provided are subject to change.