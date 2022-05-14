4 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $516,000

New homes in a sought-after location! Walking distance to shops, eateries, and other conveniences. This 3-story Dillon plan has four bedrooms, 3.5 baths, and more than 2,700 square feet. The third floor has a loft, bedroom, and full bath, perfect for a separate living space. White cabinetry is featured throughout the home. All baths have quartz counters. The kitchen has granite counters, a ceramic tile backsplash, and stainless appliances, including a gas cooktop, wall oven & microwave. Other extras include a rear covered porch, a large, shower with seat & semi-frameless door in the primary bath, a double-bowl vanity in the hall bath, tray ceiling in the foyer, and gas fireplace. Trim upgrades include wainscot in the powder room and a beadboard drop zone at the garage entry. Enhanced Vinyl Plank flooring, composite stairs, and metal balusters also add beautiful touches to this home. Planned amenities include a pool, cabana, playground & dog park. Find out more today!