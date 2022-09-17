4 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $519,000

This 3-story Ellerbe plan has four bedrooms, 3.5 baths, a rear screened porch, and more than 2,300 square feet. The third floor has almost 400 square feet with a spacious bedroom and shower with bench seat & semi-frameless door. The kitchen has white cabinets, quartz counters, a ceramic tile backsplash, and stainless appliances, including a gas cooktop and wall oven & microwave. All bathrooms feature quartz counters, and the hall bath features a double-bowl vanity. Other extras include a semi-frameless shower door in the primary bath, a gas fireplace with slate surround, Enhanced Vinyl Plank flooring on the main, composite stairs with metal balusters, and wainscot in the powder room. Onsite New Home Specialist can provide guidance regarding estimated completion dates - however any dates provided are subject to change. Dog park & paved walking trail now open with pool, cabana & playground under construction.