4 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $525,000

This 2-Story Wilmington plan has 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and more than 2,500 square feet. On the main level, the beautiful kitchen has upgraded white cabinets, quartz counters, a ceramic tile backsplash and stainless appliances including a gas cooktop, wall oven and designer range hood. An office with French doors provides a perfect place to work from home. Powder room has beautiful wainscoting detail, and a gas fireplace with slate surround has been included in the family room. The second floor includes the primary suite and three additional bedrooms along with a loft. Other extras include a shower with bench seat in the primary bath as well as dual sink vanity, composite stairs with metal balusters and upgraded window package throughout the home. Enjoy the outdoors on the rear covered porch or paver patio with firepit and seating wall. Onsite New Home Specialist can provide guidance regarding estimated completion dates - however any dates provided are subject to change.